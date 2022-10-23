Man shot while walking in Stockton, police say

The victim was in stable condition at a hospital Sunday morning, according to police.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian sending him to the hospital Saturday.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as a 49-year-old man was walking along Union Street at Flora Street near Stockton's downtown area, police said.

A car stopped near the man as he was walking and the passenger of the car exited firing multiple gunshots at the victim, according to police.

The suspects were described by authorities as three Hispanic men. Officers say the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition Sunday morning.

In two unrelated, separate incidents Saturday evening, Stockton Police officers seized five guns and arrested six people on weapons charges.

