Man killed in Stockton shooting

Police say the victim was found shot to death in a motel room on Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Saturday evening.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman in a deadly Saturday shooting that marked the city's 40th homicide case so far in 2022.

At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

After arriving at the motel, officers said they found a 51-year-old man inside of a room who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the motel and took over the investigation but do not have information on a suspect or potential motive.

Witnesses and those with information on the deadly shooting are asked to call investigators with the police department at 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers, reachable at 209-946-0600, is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

STOCKTON CRIME IN CONTEXT

The increase in homicide cases in Stockton so far in 2022 comes on the heels of a decline in 2021, where police reported fewer homicides ending the year with a total of 38 cases.

While that’s not the lowest number the department has dealt with in the past 12 years, it is below the annual average of 40 homicide cases per year since 1995.

In response to the rise in homicides, community groups held prayer vigils and outreach events meant to unite Stockton residents against violence.

Activists have called on the community to show up to such events and work with local organizations such as Advance Peace, Faith in the Valley, Lighthouse of the Valley and the Office of Violence Prevention to discourage crime and help impacted communities heal.

Click here for a map of crime statistics.

In an interview with ABC10 in March, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said the Stockton Police Department is trying to prevent more deaths by working more on intelligence gathering and cooperating with federal partners such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshall's Service.

The city is also working to improve its crime prevention, intervention and fighting strategy, Black said. Representatives with the city's Office of Violence Prevention are working to be more present in communities impacted by crime. The office's 'peacekeepers program' places mediators and mentors in high crime areas.

