Man stabbed over recycling dispute, Stockton Police say

The attacker was not arrested, according to police.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An argument over recycling Saturday evening led to a stabbing, officers with the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, the 67-year-old victim was in an argument with the stabber over recycling in the area of Scotts Avenue and Wilson Way around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The attacker, described as a white female adult, allegedly stabbed the 67-year-old man and then ran away from the scene.

The man was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

