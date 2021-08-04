Man steals $1,500 worth of school supplies, police say

Police say the suspect got out of a black car and grabbed the packages before running away.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole packages containing approximately $1,500 worth of school supplies.

According to a Facebook post from Stockton police, the packages were delivered to a home in the 2400 block of E. Poplar Street on March 22.

Police say the suspect got out of a black car and grabbed the packages before running away.

Stockton police have released a photo of the suspect. If you recognize him, contact Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 946-0600 or Detective Aaron Clark at 937-7311.

