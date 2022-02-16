20 tortoises stolen from Stockton business, police release surveillance photos

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is searching for a man accused of literally pocketing 20 live baby tortoises from a business in January.
At 3:30 a.m. on January 21, someone burglarized a business in the 1300 block of Miner Avenue in Stockton. Stockton police say the thief broke open a display and put baby tortoises in his pocket.
Stockton police say there was about $2,000 in damage to the store. Police released surveillance camera photos Tuesday, showing the man inside of the business:
Police are asking those with information or who may recognize the suspect to call Detective Amanda Henderson at (209) 937-8597. Tips can also be submitted to police on their website.
