CHP finds mannequin parts floating in water by HW 99, develop 'Kraken' lore

While there might not be an answer for why the mannequins were there, CHP-Stockton were at least able to do some world building with some impromptu kraken lore.

STOCKTON, Calif — While there are few answers about where a mysterious batch of floating mannequin parts came from, CHP-Stockton was humorously able to use the pieces to flesh out the world lore of the mythical (?) "Stockton Kraken."

On Facebook, CHP-Stockton joked that the mannequin parts were leftover by a heartbroken Kraken who wreaks havoc on Stockton every Valentine's Day.

A spokesperson for CHP-Stockton said the world-building lore was just a bit of fun on their part for a strange call out to the Arch Road on-ramp by Highway 99.

Officials said a call about a body in the water came in around 8 a.m. The body ended up being a number of mannequin parts, but CHP said, given the high speeds on the freeway, it was possible for some people passing by to think they were bodies.

CHP ended up fishing out about three mannequin torsos and a few mannequin limbs while they were in the area, but a few legs were left behind after they floated off.

No additional information was available on how the mannequin parts got there.