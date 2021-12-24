2 Manteca teens killed in crash at the San Joaquin River

CHP said two other teens survived the crash that happened late Thursday night on Dos Reis Road at the San Joaquin River.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two Manteca teens — between the ages 16 and 17 — were killed in a crash Thursday night near Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post.

The CHP said the crash that killed the two happened late Thursday on Dos Reis Road at the San Joaquin River.

Police said four teens were in a Honda Accord driving at a "high rate of speed" when the driver went over the raised levee, through the fence and flipped into the river.

The driver — a 17-years-old male — was able to get out of the flipped vehicle on his own. Police said he suffered "minor injuries." Another person in the car — a 16-year-old girl — was resuscitated and taken to the hospital. The two victims, both girls, were pronounced dead on the scene.

"Alcohol impairment was determined to be a factor in the collision," police said.

Police have not released more information about the incident due to the people involved being under the age of 18.