Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln delivers second State of the City address

During the 30-minute-long speech, held in person for the first time in two years, Mayor Lincoln touched on homelessness, crime and the city's pandemic recovery.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Speaking to an audience of hundreds of public officials, entrepreneurs, nonprofit owners, students and Stockton residents, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln spoke on a city rising from the pandemic while dealing with a simultaneous increase in crime and homelessness during his State of the City address Thursday.

The address Thursday, hosted at the Port of Stockton by the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, was the first in-person State of the City address in two years due to the pandemic.

During his speech, which lasted just over 30 minutes, Mayor Lincoln spoke on the city’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, touting past efforts to get residents in the city vaccinated.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Stockton came together to provide critical resources, testing, vaccine access to our residents and we were intentional about reaching our underserved communities and those who are disproportionately impacted,” Lincoln said. “To date, 96% of Stockton residents have at least received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.”

According to Lincoln, part of the city’s economic recovery from the pandemic will include three new hotels slated to open soon, marking the first time a new hotel was constructed in the city in nearly 15 years.

“Small businesses are also the backbone of our economy and we are investing nearly $8.6 million over the next two years in support of the opening of the International Food Hub featuring women entrepreneurs,” Lincoln said. “Organizations rooted in our community must have a seat at the table”

While Stockton is on the rise from COVID, Lincoln noted that homelessness and crime have simultaneously increased in the city in the past year.

According to Lincoln, homelessness is the top humanitarian crisis in the city, an issue that he says is impacting the quality of life for all residents.

“Homelessness has impacted all of our lives in one way or fashion either directly or indirectly,” Lincoln said. "There are still barriers that our unsheltered population face that are preventing them from taking the next steps toward healing in their life.”

While no new initiatives or solutions to the crisis were announced during the speech, Lincoln discussed the city council’s past actions which have included greenlighting more affordable housing projects, a low-barrier shelter and a safe parking site for the homeless.

“Through our public, private and nonprofit partnerships, we have increased shelter and transitional housing units and services and have several projects in process,” Lincoln said. "Last year alone, we invested as a city $7 million to support services for sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families.”

In a year that started with a 62% increase in homicides, Lincoln says there is still more work to do when it comes to addressing crime but adds that the city’s current crime prevention strategy is “solid.”

Lincoln compared the situation in Stockton to other cities nationwide that are also dealing with an increase in crime and expressed optimism as the city’s new Chief of Police Stanely McFadden prepares to take office in June.

"Stockton does have a solid crime prevention strategy through our cease fire model, our intelligence and planning, ballistic analysis and investigation, our neighborhood impact team, our information sharing and our enhanced traffic patrolling," Lincoln said. "We will continue these strategies with the understanding that the status quo is not acceptable."

While crime and homelessness have been top of mind for many Stockton residents, according to Lincoln, the issue of internet connectivity and the city's digital divide has also been a concern for the mayor.

"We have to understand that 35% of Stockton households are without internet access and 8% of Stockton households do not have a computer," Lincoln said. "To begin bridging the digital divide in Stockton, we have invested over $8 million towards internet connectivity launching our digital equity program."

Before wrapping up his speech in a large Port of Stockton shed, Mayor Lincoln described Stockton as a city that is under construction with new neighborhoods and businesses popping up in north Stockton and downtown.

"Stockton is building folks, and Stockton is on the rise," Lincoln said. "Stockton will be the best city in America to live, raise a family and grow a business. Not only will we be the anchor of San Joaquin County, but we will be the example for the rest of the nation."