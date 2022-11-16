Signs warn of possible contamination on downtown Stockton waterfront

Multiple potential contamination warning signs line the city's downtown waterfront Wednesday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Testing is now in progress after an unreported sewer line backup might have led to contamination in the waters of the McLeod Lake in downtown Stockton, city officials told ABC10.

City workers put up multiple signs Wednesday along the landmark downtown Stockton Waterfront, known as the McLeod Lake. The signs list a City of Stockton phone number and say "Warning, potential water contamination, no fishing or swimming."

City spokesperson Connie Cochran says the signs were put up as a precaution after a sewer line in the city backed up recently and went unreported until Tuesday.

"This was a sewer backup near a private residence that went undetected and untreated," said Cochran. "It was eventually reported by someone in the area and we have cleared the sewer line."

Cochran says while the sewer line is now clear, some of the backed-up material could have overflowed into the stormwater system. Water in the stormwater system, pushed by gravity, eventually flows into the McLeod Lake downtown.

The City of Stockton took samples of the waters in the McLeod Lake and sent them to a lab to be analyzed. The process could take a few days.

If the tests return clean, the city can take down the signs. In the meantime, city officials are encouraging people to avoid swimming or fishing.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we had to post that area," said Cochran. "Pay attention to the signs and do not get into the water. It does occur sometimes. If you ever do see or smell what you think is sewer, call us at 209-937-8341."

