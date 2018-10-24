There might not be a new billionaire in California, but eight Mega Millions tickets sold in the Golden State matched 5 of 6 numbers, including one sold in Stockton.

That ticket was sold at the Country Marketplace on West Charter Way.

The California Lottery estimates the Stockton ticket is worth $562,472. The other tickets were sold in: Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk, San Luis Obispo, and San Francisco, according to the California Lottery.

A Mega Millions ticket matching all six numbers was sold in South Carolina. Mega Millions officials said the jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing was $1.537 billion, just short of the record for all lotteries.

Mega Millions confirmed the location Wednesday morning, concurring what the South Carolina state lottery website had posted hours before. Most winners opt for the cash reward, which, in this case, was $878 million, lottery officials said. That number is likely to fall even more as other taxes come into play.

