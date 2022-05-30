'All gave some and some gave all' | Veterans who made ultimate sacrifice not forgotten on Memorial Day

Ceremonies around San Joaquin County were among many across California and the nation

STOCKTON, California — While many used the Memorial Day holiday to picnic, camp or barbeque, others used Memorial Day as a solemn occasion to pay their respects to military veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"All gave some and some gave all. The ones that gave all will never come back," said David Lurgio, a Navy veteran, who served from 1961-1981, including a tour in Vietnam.

He attended a Stockton Waterfront ceremony at the city's World War II memorial off Center Street. A number of veterans, families and friends were on hand to witness the placing of a wreath of flowers next to the memorial.

Veterans also spoke one after the other about their service and their comrades who are no longer alive.

"I also had guys that I served with that passed on, and I remember them today," said Michael Emerson, who served in Desert Storm and put in ten years in the military. Emerson is now a Post Commander of the American Veterans Richard A. Pittman Post #1947.

At the Park View Cemetery in French Camp, a ceremony was also held this morning to honor those who gave their lives for our nation.

The family of World War 2 veteran Jack Ferrill visited the cemetery and paid their respects to the well loved Marine at his gravesite.

"He loved the Marines - always loved them," said daughter, Kelly Johnson.

"He lived his life with greatness. I don't think there has actually been one person that knew Jack Ferrill that didn't love Jack Ferrill," said Stephen Leach, whose wife is Ferrill's granddaughter.

A rifleman serving on the U.S.S. Boston, Ferrill was born and raised in Stockton and died less than three years ago. He lived to be 93.

At the Stockton Civic Auditorium, veterans and community leaders also gathered to remember.

"I think about the sacrifices they've made, and I think about how it affects me and I think about how it affects all of us as a country," said Rudy Gonzales of Stockton VFW Post 52.

At 3 p.m. there was a National Moment of Silence. It was meant to encourage everyone to pause for one minute to honor those who died in service to the nation.

"You folks out there that served our country with the United States Armed Forces are the real heroes of this great country, so thank you for your service," said 9th District Congressman Jerry McNerney.

