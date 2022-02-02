Memorial service announced for Stockton firefighter killed in the line of duty

Information on a funeral procession route and viewing locations will be available soon on the city's website.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A memorial service has been announced to remember the life of veteran Stockton Fire Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna, who was shot and killed while battling a dumpster fire in downtown Stockton Monday.

The closed memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Fortuna family, current and former members of the Stockton Fire Department, members of fire service and law enforcement agencies throughout the state, and invited guests will be in attendance at the service.

Members of the public can watch a live stream of the service Tuesday on the Stockton Fire Department's Facebook page.

In the coming days, city officials say the procession route and locations to view the procession will be made available on the Stockton Fire Department's website.

Somerville's family told ABC10 the incident was a mistake, saying the local business owner was acting to protect his property not knowing he was shooting at a Stockton firefighter.

Somerville is expected to appear in court again on Feb. 23. An online campaign accepting donations for the Fortuna family has already raised over $124,000. Those interested in donating to the family can find the fund on the fundraising platform, "Fund the First."

