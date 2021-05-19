Memorial service and procession for fallen Officer Jimmy Inn | Live updates

ABC10 is live streaming the service for the public to watch and pay their respects.

STOCKTON, Calif. — ABC10 is providing live updates on this story throughout the day. Find out where to watch the memorial service and vehicle procession, and how to honor Officer Inn here.

The memorial service for fallen Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn is being held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.

Though the burial will be a private event, ABC10 has been given permission to live stream the service for the public to watch and pay their respects.

Here's how to watch the service:

There will also be a procession to honor Officer Inn, and the Stockton Police Department is asking the community to line the procession route between March Lane and Crosstown Freeway, and along any overpasses.

The procession route will be as follows, per Stockton PD:

Begins at Holman Road / March Lane

Westbound March Lane

Southbound Pacific Avenue

Eastbound Harding Way

Southbound Center Street

Eastbound Hwy-4 / Crosstown Freeway

Ends at Northbound Hwy-99 to Armstrong Road

Who was Jimmy Inn

Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, worked with the Stockton Police Department since December of 2015. He will be remembered by his fellow officer and wife, his son, stepson and stepdaughter.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones told ABC10 he heard an outpouring of stories about how Inn made a difference across the community.

"He came to my police call and he was there when I needed him or I ran into in this situation. He was just so kind and nice and respectful. So, I mean he just really had that compassion and that ability to be a good tactical officer," Jones said.

