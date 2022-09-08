Lockdown lifted at Stockton's Merlo Institute after search for man armed with a gun

School district officials said a man who was armed with a gun and sought by police briefly got onto the perimeter of the school's campus.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A south Stockton high school was placed on a hard lockdown Thursday as law enforcement officials searched for a man armed with a gun who had gotten onto the perimeter of the school's campus, authorities confirm.

Officials say the suspect has since been detained.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Stockton Police Department and San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began searching for the man near 6th Street and Scribner Street prompting the nearby Merlo Institute of Environmental Technology to go on a hard lockdown.

During the search for the suspect, the armed man allegedly got onto the school's perimeter but did not go near any students or classrooms, Stockton Unified School District officials said in a letter to parents.

"The school was put on hard lockdown for the safety of all students, teachers and staff. Officers located the man within minutes and did find he had a gun and 3 others in a backpack," the letter said. "SUSD Department of Public Safety worked with Stockton Police to make sure the campus was secured and safe. The safety of our students, teachers and staff is a top priority."

The search summoned a large police response to the area which shut down some streets. Officials have not disclosed information on what led to the search for the man or how he accessed the campus.

