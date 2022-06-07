Miguel Manzo identified as man killed in crash during San Joaquin Sheriff chase

Deputies say Manzo was driving recklessly which led to the chase and deadly crash.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash during a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase, Friday.

Authorities say Miguel Manzo, 35-years-old of Stockton, was killed after his white sedan crashed near Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue during a Sheriff's Office chase.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office alleges that Manzo was driving recklessly near Charter Way and Harrison Street around 7 p.m. Friday. Manzo allegedly failed to yield to deputies who chased him until he crashed.

The Stockton Police Department is now handling the investigation into the crash. Officials declined to provide any updates Thursday.

