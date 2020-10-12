Stockton police seek help in finding at-risk missing 12-year-old girl

Police said Aushinea Acosta might be heading to Sacramento.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for help as they search for a missing child possibly heading to Sacramento.

Police said Aushinea Acosta was reported missing after she snuck out of her northwest Stockton home Sunday night.

Police don't have a clothing description at this time, but said she could be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over a floral tank top and gray sweatpants.

She was described as a 12-year-old girl, weighing 160 pounds at 5'04". She has green eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said she reportedly sent a message about heading to Sacramento.