STOCKTON, Calif. — For Xong Lor, Mother's Day will never be the same. One year ago, her brother, 22-year-old Joe Lor, his wife Gina Xiong, also only 22, and their 5-year-old daughter Kayleen were shot and killed in their family's living room during a Mother's Day celebration.

It's now been one year since that Mother's Day massacre, and the family still has no answers as leads have dried up and police still have no suspects.

"I can never have that celebratory feeling because it almost feels guilty if I do. [I] feel like I'm celebrating myself or if I'm celebrating Mother's Day as a mother just because I've lost some of the most important people in my life," Xong Lor told ABC10.

Ka Lor Vang, Joe and Xong's sister, says she's still numb to the unimaginable loss.

"I just remember there were days when it felt like a nightmare, and then I'm like, 'OK. Let me see if they're still here,'" Ka Lor Vang explained. "And it just hits me all over again that this is our new reality. They're gone."

The family held an anniversary candlelight vigil Sunday night at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Apartment complex, where the tragedy happened one year ago.

Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva told ABC10 the case is still active, despite there being no arrests.

"We have, over the course of the year, received information, received tips, and after the press conference and after the family went out and did some outreach, but still none of those tips have led to an arrest in this case or information on who a possible suspect was or even a motive," Silva explained.

With the Stockton Crime Stoppers reward tripled now at $30,000, the family is pleading to the community once again for help as police say that someone knows something.

"I'm asking them to put themselves into our shoes and speak up," Vang said.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Stockton Crime Stoppers right away and you can remain anonymous at 209-946-0600.

