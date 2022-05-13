Stockton family grieving, searching for answers four years after mother's day triple murder | Unsolved California

A 22-year-old couple and their 5-year-old daughter were shot and killed during a Mother's Day celebration. Four years later, police are still looking for leads.

STOCKTON, Calif. — For a Stockton family, Mother's Day has never been the same since a triple shooting four years ago claimed the lives of Joe Lor, 22, his wife Gina Xiong, 22, and their 5-year-old daughter, Kayleen Lor.

"Since this happened on Mother's Day, we never see Mother's Day the same anymore," Chang, Joe Lor's brother, said. "We've been grieving for so long."

On May 13, 2018, bullets pierced an apartment near Belleview and 11th Streets in Stockton's Sierra Vista neighborhood. Inside the apartment, Joe Lor, his wife Gina Xiong and their 5-year-old daughter, Kayleen were gathered in their family's living room for a Mother's Day celebration.

Joe was pronounced dead at the scene and Gina and Kayleen were taken to an area hospital where they later died, police say. The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. As the sirens began to sound with first responders rushing down to the scene, word began to spread, including to family members of the victims.

"My mom coming in, you know, all frantic, saying that, you know, there's something that happened at the in-law's house and we have to go because they mentioned that Joe and his wife and kid and their family... something had happened," Chang said.

When Chang and his family arrived at the south Stockton neighborhood, police tape was up, no one had access to the apartment but could tell something tragic had happened.

Days later, a large vigil popped up just feet away from where the family gathering turned into a massacre. Missing from the vigil were answers on what happened on May 13 and why.

"I feel like I've kind of failed my brother because even trying to do my best, I can't," Chang said. "I don't seem to have any leads or information. You know, the detectives and them are giving us this, coming up dead end."

As the grieving family continued to search for answers and justice, they took matters into their own hands and passed out flyers around the neighborhood. They also announced a $30,000 reward, never giving up hope that the killers will be caught.

$30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest!!! #StocktonCrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/UVK4HyBYlV — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 13, 2022

At Chang's home, his brother's car remains parked in the driveway. It's a reminder for Chang how his brother's dreams will never be fulfilled.

"He deserved so much," Chang said. "I just don't want this to happen to anybody, any other family."

The emotions of sadness, anger and hope all come and often crash into each other. Chang, who has started a nonprofit in his brother's name hoping to spark new leads in the case, hopes no one else will feel his pain.

"You know, we really we want justice," Chang said. "We want to know why. We want to know. We want some closure. And we want to know whether or not, you know, these guys are still out there harming people or not."

Four years later, the crime remains unsolved and while family members are sharing an important message to never lose hope, they say the patience is painful.

"For some families, four years is not that long. But to us, it seems like eternity," Chang said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or reach out to Stockton Crime Stoppers where tipsters can remain anonymous and collect the $30,000 reward.

