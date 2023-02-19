Stockton Police search for suspects after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

An unknown number of other victims were also hurt during an assault related to the shooting, police say.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Sunday morning shooting in Stockton has left one person dead and another hurt, officials with the Stockton Police Department say.

The shooting happened around 1:28 a.m. in the 100 block of Gateway Court. Officers say they were called to the area on reports of shots fired and people down.

Officers found several victims at the scene, two of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were taken to an area hospital where one died from his injuries.

The second shooting victim was listed in stable condition, according to police.

An unknown number of other victims were injured after allegedly being assaulted-- but not shot-- by the suspects. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are looking into the shooting and assault while searching for the suspects involved.

The suspects are described by police as four unknown race individuals. Witnesses and those with information are asked to call investigators at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

