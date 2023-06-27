Mustang driver allegedly flees Stockton sideshow, catches car on fire

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Mustang ran from California Highway Patrol units, leading them on a high speed chase that ultimately ended in a brush fire.
CHP Stockton officials say the 2018 Mustang was part of a sideshow and peeled out in front of officers before taking off down Lower Sacramento Road. It's unclear how long the chase lasted and what speeds it went up to, but the driver lost control in some dry brush.
The heat from the engine and car eventually caught the brush on fire, fully engulfing the car.
It is unclear if the driver was injured in the incident.
