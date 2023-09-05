Stockton prepares to watch Nate Diaz take on Jake Paul

Several watch parties are being planned in Stockton as locals Nate Diaz and Chris Avila prepare to take to the ring Saturday night in nationally-televised fights.

STOCKTON, Calif. — As professional MMA fighter Nate Diaz prepares to take on influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, his hometown is getting ready to cheer him on.

Diaz, a Stockton native and current free agent, will face Paul in a 10-round cruiserweight bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Saturday.

The full card will include matchups between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy, Shadasia Green and Olivia Curry, Ashton Sylve and William Silva, Alan Sanchez and Angel Beltran Villa, and Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens.

Avila is also from Stockton and has trained at Diaz's Nate Diaz Academy on Wilcox Road.

How and when to watch

Saturday night's pay-per-view fights will be available on ESPN+. The Paul vs. Diaz fight card will begin at 5 p.m. PST/ 8 p.m. ET.

Prelim fights will begin at 3:15 p.m. PST/ 6:15 p.m. ET. Doors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas open at 5 p.m. CT.

Watch Parties

Here's a list of some of the watch parties in the Stockton and Lodi areas:

Opens at 11:30 a.m.

$10 cover charge

157 Adams Street Stockton, CA

Open 24/7

6111 West Lane, Stockton, CA

Opens at 9 a.m.

2300 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA

Opens at 10 a.m.

$10 cover charge

22 School Street, Lodi, CA

