Stockton's Mayor to award Nate Diaz a key to the city

The key will be awarded to the professional mixed martial arts fighter during a tree-lighting ceremony in downtown Stockton Saturday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Renowned professional mixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz will be awarded a key to the city of Stockton during a holiday event in his hometown Saturday.

Stockton's Mayor Kevin Lincoln made the announcement on Instagram Friday saying that he will be awarding Diaz the key during the city's "Jolly Stockton Celebration."

The celebration includes a parade at 3 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. and a lighted boat parade around 6:30 p.m. all at the Weber Point Events Center Saturday.

According to the Mayor's post, the key will be awarded during the tree-lighting ceremony around 5 p.m.

Diaz, who finished his UFC contract in September by defeating Tony Ferguson in a highly watched Las Vegas match, is a native of Stockton and

Currently a free agent, Diaz teased a possible return to the UFC and to professional fighting in an interview directly following his September victory.

