New athletic complex unveiled at Stockton's Franklin High School

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for the project that has been in the works at the Stockton Unified School District since 2009.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at Stockton's Franklin High School have a new set of fields, courts and facilities after a multi-year construction project wrapped up on campus Thursday.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at the new Franklin High School Athletics Complex - a project in the works at the Stockton Unified School District since 2009.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller described the new complex as a "dream that has finally become a reality." Dr. Miller attended the Thursday ribbon cutting along with Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln and other district officials.

"It is a super exciting day for the Franklin community and the greater Stockton Unified community as well," Dr. Miller said. "A lot of people went in planning this, a lot of people who are even no longer with us, but it happened and it's a joyful day."

Franklin High School unveils new athletics complex 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The facility, which has already hosted at least one football game, features new football, softball, soccer and baseball fields; basketball, tennis and ball wall courts; track and field runways; ticket and concessions booths; restrooms; batting cages; bleachers; scoreboards; a 400-meter track; a team room; an entry plaza and new lighting structures.

Dr. Miller said one of her favorite aspects of the new facility will be its ability to bring the community together.

"When you talk about school culture and you talk about pride and traditions, football and sports and band, that brings everyone together so now they have a facility they can be proud about," Dr. Miller said. "This is the ability for the community to come and really honor the student, their dedication to being in band, their dedication to being in sports and that team camaraderie."

Watch More Stockton News from ABC10: Stockton community members looking for more safety precautions near I-5 off-ramp