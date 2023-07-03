New Sprouts grocery store in Stockton opens Friday

The grocery store is also hosting some grand opening events through the weekend.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new grocery store in Stockton opens it's doors along Pacific Avenue Friday.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced it will be opening at 7 a.m. March 10.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to Stockton,” said Kevin J. Lincoln, II Mayor of Stockton. “In addition to providing fresh, healthy, and specialty foods to our residents, Sprouts also brings 100 jobs to our community, playing a vital role in our vision of Stockton becoming the best city in America to live, raise a family, and grow a business.”

The grocery store is also hosting some weekend events for their grand opening. On Friday and Saturday, the festivities include samples at Vendor Village and a free "Goodness it's Free" goodie bag for the first 200 shoppers.

Customers who text "STOCK" to 777-688 can also get 20% off their purchase when they scan their app barcode at checkout.

According to a news release, the Sprouts Food Rescue program will also make sure food doesn't go to waste by donating groceries that can't be sold, but are still good to eat, to Second Harvest of the Greater Valley.

The store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 5308 Pacific Ave, Suite #1040 in Stockton.

