Stockton woman one of 2 killed in Oakland party bus shooting

Two women were killed and three others were wounded.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Authorities say someone has opened fire on a party bus on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway, killing two women and wounding at least three others.

The East Bay Times reports that the passengers were celebrating a woman’s 21st birthday early Tuesday when the bus was attacked as it was returning to Oakland from San Francisco. Dozens of rounds were fired at the party bus.

The California Highway Patrol says “it does not appear this shooting was a random event.”

CHP said in a Facebook post that the shooting happened at around 12:20 a.m. and that two separate shootings happened. The first happened on Interstate 580 at the Seminary Avenue offramp and the second happened shortly after.

Relatives told the newspaper that one of the women killed was a 19-year-old Stockton resident.

CHP said that there is not a lot of information about any suspects and they are working with the Oakland Police Department on the investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call the CHP investigative tip line at 707-917-4491.

