STOCKTON, Calif. — StocktonCon might be the only place to find an Olympic gold medalist, Kermit the Frog, power rangers, and former “employees” of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Inc. under one roof.

“I think its one of those events where families can come out. It’s affordable [and] kids 12 and under get in free. I think that there’s just kind of a big combination of things,” said Mike Millerick, President of StocktonCon Events.

The convention is coming to the Stockton Arena with a host of new celebrities, vendors, artists, and contests that’ll range from a pro-wrestling smackdown outside the arena to a more kid-friendly area inside that focuses on drawing. That gap leaves a lot of room in between for costume contests and meet and greets with former stars of the “The Office” and other shows.

What is it

StocktonCon goes back to 2012, a time when Millerick says there weren’t a lot of conventions in area outside of comic shows and small vendor events.

“It was something where we’re trying to do something to make a cool stopping point in Stockton during the summer,” Millerick said.

There’ll be an alley of local artists and other vendors with items they often make themselves or items that are generally difficult to find, ranging from pop culture themes to anime. On top of that, there'll be tournaments, contests, and plenty of ways to keep entertained.

Where and when is it?

StocktonCon is set for Aug.3 and 4 at the Stockton Arena, located at 248 West Fremont Street in Stockton.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

How much are tickets?

For a single show, tickets will cost $20 for one day, but you can buy them at $15 if you buy them in advance. Two-day ticket prices run $25 on the day of the show and $20 in advance.

Children under 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased online here.

You can also skip the processing and service fees by buying tickets in person with cash in the following cities: Stockton, Ceres, Elk Grove, Lodi, Manteca, Modesto, Riverbank, Sacramento, Suisun City, and Salida

For more information on where to get tickets, click here.

Who will be there?

A few surprises at StocktonCon are still being held till the big day closes in, however, Millerick has confirmed a small reunion of characters from “The Office,” a pro-wrestling show on both days outside the arena, and even something for the kids to enjoy.

For the fans

StocktonCon’s lineup this year features WWE superstars along with a special ROH and NJPW star, characters from the “The Office”, Power Rangers, and the voices behind Mickey Mouse and Overhaul from My Hero Academia.

The Office

Brian Baumgartner – Kyle from “The Office”

Oscar Nuñez – Oscar Martinez from “The Office

Leslie David Baker – Stanley Hudson from “The Office”

My Hero Academia

Kellen Goff – Voice of Overhaul in My Hero Academica

Pro-Wrestling

Kurt Angle – Former WWE Superstar, Impact Wrestling

Lita – Former WWE Superstar

“The Villain” Marty Scurll – Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling

For a full list, click HERE.

For the kids

On the first level of the arena, there’ll be an area for kids to get artistic with Jagged Lines of Imagination. They’re no strangers to the convention having set up shop at Stockton in previous years.

The organization provides art classes for all ages in Stockton. For a look at the work they’ve done in previous years at the convention, click HERE.

For your entertainment

On both days of the convention, Supreme Pro Wrestling will be outside the arena putting on a live show for the audience.

Pro Wrestling Bushido will also be involved with the wrestling show at StocktonCon, according to Millerick.

For the collector

Conventions are a great place to find hidden gems and nostalgic toys. At StocktonCon this year, Millerick wants to save people the trouble of going through eBay searches by emphasizing the silent auction at the convention.

“We’re going to have some of those toys available in our silent auction this year, so we’re not going to start the auctions at like the exorbitant eBay prices," said Millerick. "We’re going to start them pretty close to the retail value.”

The items themselves are “under wraps” for now, however, expect an announcement on what they'll be from StocktonCon in the coming week.

A little something for everyone else

Millerick said they'll be a little something for everyone at StocktonCon. Here's a snippet of some of the other features you'll find at the show.

Video games

Gaming tournaments

Annual Costume Contest

Geek Fashion Show

Panel with Mickey Mouse voice and Kermit Puppeteer

Professional Cosplayers - TBA

Traffic

For a look at traffic, view the Waze map below.

