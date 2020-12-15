Stockton police shoot man who allegedly confronted officers with a gun

The shooting happened on Maywood lane on Monday night.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot by two police officers, the Stockton Police Department said in a news release.

According to the news release, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, along the 6100 block of Maywood Lane. When officers arrived, they reported hearing the sound of a gun racking before they were allegedly confronted by a man with gun.

A spokesperson for Stockton police said in the statement that two officers shot the man, hitting him. Officers began life saving measures until medics arrived, at which point the man was taken to a hospital. The suspect is currently in stable condition, the spokesperson said. When looking for evidence along Maywood Lane, Stockton PD found two guns at the scene.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. Since this was an officer-involved shooting, a multi-agency critical incident investigation is underway with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, and the California Department of Justice.

No other information is available at this time.