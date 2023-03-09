Stockton's most senior police officer retires

Officer Suzanna Zargoza joined the police force in Feb. of 1992. In a Facebook post , the Stockton Police Department said Zargoza filled many roles during her three-decade-long career including being a patrol officer, a field training officer, a bicycle officer, a firearms instructor, a recruiter and a volunteer coordinator.

"He commended her for her professionalism, dedication, and devotion to the citizens. This is just one example of her dedication to providing excellent service and safety to the citizens of Stockton," the SPD's Facebook post said. "Over the years, Officer Zaragoza has received numerous accolades and thank you letters from the Department of Homeland Security, the United States Secret Service, allied law enforcement agencies, the community, and within the Department."