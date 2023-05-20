Stockton officers rescue ducklings, reunite family

STOCKTON, Calif. — A young duck family is back together after Stockton Police officers rescued twelve ducklings who all fell through a storm drain.
According to police, a mother and her twelve ducklings were on their daily venture near Basilica Drive and Virtue Arc Drive when the ducklings fell through the grate of a storm drain.
A police officer and sergeant were called to the scene. The two removed the storm drain's grate and went down to rescue the ducklings one-by-one.
The officers reunited the ducklings with their mother, then safely escorted them away from the area.
