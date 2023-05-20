Stockton officers rescue ducklings, reunite family

According to police, the young duck family was on their daily venture when things took a downward turn.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A young duck family is back together after Stockton Police officers rescued twelve ducklings who all fell through a storm drain.

According to police, a mother and her twelve ducklings were on their daily venture near Basilica Drive and Virtue Arc Drive when the ducklings fell through the grate of a storm drain.

A police officer and sergeant were called to the scene. The two removed the storm drain's grate and went down to rescue the ducklings one-by-one.

The officers reunited the ducklings with their mother, then safely escorted them away from the area.

QUACK QUACK!



The Stockton Police Department was called to rescue the ducklings after falling through the grate of a storm drain.



Sergeant Underwood and Officer McClure rescued the family ducklings who were safely reunited with their mother.



Great job! pic.twitter.com/m7q5CH0K8s — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 20, 2023

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: Stockton Police Dept. short by 100 police officers despite crime rates rising