Stockton officers rescue ducklings, reunite family

According to police, the young duck family was on their daily venture when things took a downward turn.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A young duck family is back together after Stockton Police officers rescued twelve ducklings who all fell through a storm drain.

According to police, a mother and her twelve ducklings were on their daily venture near Basilica Drive and Virtue Arc Drive when the ducklings fell through the grate of a storm drain.

A police officer and sergeant were called to the scene. The two removed the storm drain's grate and went down to rescue the ducklings one-by-one.

The officers reunited the ducklings with their mother, then safely escorted them away from the area.

