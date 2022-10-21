x
Stockton

San Joaquin County officials search for suspect in fatal east Stockton shooting

Officials have identified the victim of the Oct. 18 shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street as 58-year-old Carlos Samoy.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the fatal shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street, Friday. 

Carlos Samoy, a 58-year-old Stockton resident, was shot and killed outside his home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. He leaves behind several children and was well-known in the east Stockton area for working on his car.

Officials are continuing to investigate his case to find a suspect and motive for the killing. 

Those with information about Carlos, what happened to him, and who may have killed him are encouraged to contact the department at (209) 468-4400 (Select Option 1) and refer to case 22-21982.

