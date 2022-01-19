'Our case counts are soaring' | Omicron peak expected in next few weeks in San Joaquin County

While officials have expanded COVID testing site hours and locations in San Joaquin County, some sites are testing as many as 600 samples each day.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Nearly three weeks after the first cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in San Joaquin County, health officials are watching for a peak in cases which they say is expected within a couple of weeks.

San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park says that cases of the omicron variant have become predominant, overtaking the delta variant.

“Our case counts are soaring. We don’t think we’ve really reached our peak yet," Dr. Park said. "We think we’re still moving upward and maybe we will continue to move upward for the next week or two before we hit a peak.”

Along with cases, hospitalizations are also increasing in the county, according to Dr. Park. However, hospitals are also dealing with high numbers of non-COVID patients.

"Our hospitals are busy of course. It's not all COVID. There's a lot of other things going around especially in the wintertime," Dr. Park said. "It's hard to keep treating people who are not there for COVID when COVID is taking up so much space."

With cases continuing to increase, health officials are still reporting significant demand for tests, an issue that has seen some county-run testing sites collecting 500 to 600 samples each day.

“Because we have increased hours at some test sites and erected a couple of new test sites, the burden is kind of decreasing at each of the test sites," Dr. Park said. "They are still very busy. We are still seeing tremendously high testing numbers and our test positivity is high at around 29% right now.”

Dr. Park says those looking to get tested should consult the county's website which lists approved testing sites. She also recommends that county residents wear N95 or KN95 masks in public as the omicron variant spreads.

While health officials have been closely watching cases increase, they have also learned more about the omicron variant, first deemed a variant of concern by the World Health Organization in November of 2021.

"What surprised me was the rate of incline," Dr. Park said. "It’s almost like a straight vertical line up when you look at our epi-curve for case counts. It’s just been a tremendous, highly contagious variant."

Dr. Park says that while cases are expected to continue increasing, one action could help slow the spread.

"We have a lot of studies now showing that being fully vaccinated is good, but being boosted is even better," Dr. Park said. "I'm urging all people who have any immunocompromised condition or an underlying medical condition that puts them at risk, or anyone over the age of 50 who's booster eligible to please go get your booster."

California residents can visit the state's My Turn website to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine or booster shot.

