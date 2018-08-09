If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Stockton, Friday night.

Officers were called out to investigate a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Ishi Goto St., near the Paul E. Weston Park and August Knodt Jr. School, just after 5 p.m.

According to police, the victim, only identified as a 22-year-old male, had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators do not have a suspect in custody nor have they released any information regarding a suspect. However, police say they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

SPD News: Homicide Investigation #StocktonCrimeStoppers A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Ishi Goto St. No suspect info or a motive. Detectives do believe this was not a random act. PIO is onscene. pic.twitter.com/AxOUvz66YA — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) September 8, 2018

