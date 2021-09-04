Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

According to police, the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help for information after a man was shot and killed.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, just after 5 a.m. Friday, April 9, officers were called to 1900 block of S. Baker Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A short time later, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime by paramedics.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by police. Any information about the suspect or motivation for the shooting has also not yet been released by police.

The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 209-937-8377.

