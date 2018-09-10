Police are investigating after one man was injured, and another killed after a shooting in Stockton Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Pine Street.

When officers arrived they found a 35-year-old man, who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 32-year-old man was also shot. He drove himself to another local hospital while suffering from a gunshot wound. He is expected to be okay.

No motive or suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

