One killed after car drives into Stockton canal

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says divers searched the water after a car went into the Little Potato Slough canal off of Eight Mile Road.

STOCKTON, Calif — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly accident after a car went a Stockton canal.

The accident happened around roughly 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, when a car drove into the water at the Little Potato Slough canal off of Eight Mile Road in Stockton. It is unknown how many people were in the car at the time, but the sheriff's department has said this was a fatal accident.

The car was submerged in roughly 20 feet of water, prompting divers and an air unit to search the area for any victims.

It is not known what caused the car to drive into the canal, and there are no other details at this time.

