STOCKTON, Calif. — It's now been one year since a Mother's Day massacre left a family of three, including a 5-year-old girl, dead in Stockton.

Since then, the family has been left with no answers as leads have dried up and police still have no suspects.

"I think that has been the hardest. Seeing my mom and my dad lose a child - and being a mother, like I could never imagine losing my child," Xong Lor, a sister of 22-year-old Joe Lor said.

One year ago, her brother, 22-year-old Joe Lor, his wife Gina Xiong, also only 22, and their 5-year-old daughter Kayleen were shot and killed in their family's living room during a Mother's Day celebration.

For Xong Lor, now a mother of three, Mother's Day will never quite be the same.

"I can never have that celebratory feeling because it almost feels guilty if I do. [I] feel like I'm celebrating myself or if I'm celebrating Mother's Day as a mother just because I've lost some of the most important people in my life," she said.

"Mother's Day really doesn't mean the same anymore," Ka Lor Vang, a sister of Joe Lor said.

Vang, one of Joe's other sisters is still numb to this unimaginable loss.

"I just remember there were days when it felt like a nightmare, and then I'm like OK - 'let me see if they're still here' and it just hits me all over again that this is our new reality. They're gone," she said.

A year has passed and they still have no answers.

"It's pretty much the same as if it was last year, the same questions, the same feelings, the same anger and frustration because nothing has happened. There's no leads, no motives, no suspects. No nothing," Lor said.

ABC10 checked with the Stockton Police Department who says even though they haven't made any arrests, this is still an active case.

"We have over the course of the year, received information, received tips, and after the press conference and after the family went out and did some outreach, but still none of those tips have led to an arrest in this case or information on who a possible suspect was or even a motive," Officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department said.

With the Stockton Crime Stoppers reward tripled now at $30,000, the family is pleading to the community once again for help as police say that someone knows something.

"I'm asking them to put themselves into our shoes and speak up," Vang said.

The family is holding an anniversary candlelight vigil Sunday night at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Apartment complex, where this tragedy happened one year ago.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Stockton Crime Stoppers right away and you can remain anonymous at 209-946-0600.

