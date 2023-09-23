4 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Stockton

None of the shooters were arrested in the three separate cases, Stockton Police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings in Stockton left four people hurt in a span of 75 minutes.

The first shooting happened around 12:39 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of March Lane, Stockton Police say. According to officers, an argument between the shooter and the 38-year-old victim led to the shooting.

The second shooting happened in the 600 block of Alpine Avenue around 1:54 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the 28-year-old victim was walking when he was shot by an unknown person.

At the same time, police were called to the 400 block of Flora Street, less than two miles away, after reports came in that two people were shot. Officers found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the shooters were arrested, according to police.

Watch more from ABC10: San Joaquin County investigators find multiple child victims of charter school employee