Stockton opens temporary overnight warming center

Stockton's Stribley Community Center will offer heated overnight resting spaces, restrooms, water and snacks.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Cold temperatures and rainy weather prompted Stockton to open a warming zone at the city's Stribley Community Center, officials announced Thursday.

The Stribley Community Center will offer heated overnight resting spaces, restrooms, water and snacks. It will be open from Dec. 1 through the morning of Monday, Dec. 5.

Check-ins start at the community center at 8 p.m. and all those using the warming zone are required to check out by 7 a.m. The zone is intended for those who are homeless or do not have adequate heaters.

Masks will be both provided and required inside the temporary overnight warming center.

