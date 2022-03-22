Loose horses cause truck to overturn on I-5 near Stockton

While all southbound lanes are now open from El Dorado Street to Mathews Road, the northbound roadway in the area is expected to be closed until 10 a.m

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in the Stockton area reported two lanes from El Dorado Street to Matthews Road temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer overturned on the highway.

After six horses reportedly ran onto the northbound lanes of I-5, a tractor swerved to avoid hitting the horses, overturning in the process.

The 1-5 northbound lanes are not expected to reopen until at least 10 a.m. The Mathews Road off-ramp is also temporarily closed.

Our traffic reporter Brittany Begley recommends taking State Route 99 heading toward French Camp to avoid delays.

