Loose horses cause truck to overturn on I-5 near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in the Stockton area reported two lanes from El Dorado Street to Matthews Road temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer overturned on the highway.
After six horses reportedly ran onto the northbound lanes of I-5, a tractor swerved to avoid hitting the horses, overturning in the process.
The 1-5 northbound lanes are not expected to reopen until at least 10 a.m. The Mathews Road off-ramp is also temporarily closed.
Our traffic reporter Brittany Begley recommends taking State Route 99 heading toward French Camp to avoid delays.
