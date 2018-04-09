It was built in 1906. The same year of the destructive San Francisco Earthquake.

However, this home is getting destroyed in a much different way.

Over the last few weeks, homeless people, however, have broken into the historic mansion, known as the Hurrle-Weston home. A number of windows have been destroyed and now boarded-up.

Historic Stockton mansion getting broken into by growing homeless population

Now, the owner of the historic home at the corner of E. Harding Way and Center Street has put a fence to keep people out. However, because the home is in a historic district, a fence only 4 feet high can be installed.

Stockton spokesperson Connie Cochran said the city can make exceptions though.

"If folks are trying to secure their property, we're always willing to work with them," Cochran said "They just need to come in and apply for a permit and ask for a variance and we'll work them on their particular situation."

Cochran said today no permit is necessary for temporary fencing around the property. ABC10 has reached out to the owner for comment, but so far we have not heard back.

