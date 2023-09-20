x
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash near Manteca

CHP said the pedestrian was hit around 4:20 a.m. on westbound Highway 120, east of Jack Tone Road.

MANTECA, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near Manteca Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on westbound Highway 120, east of Jack Tone Road, which is near the border of the city of Manteca. The pedestrian died at the scene. The person's identity hasn't been released, but CHP said it was a man.

The crash is under investigation and CHP said drugs and alcohol don't seem to be a factor in the crash.

