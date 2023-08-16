Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Stockton

​It was reported about one mile north of Alpine Avenue at the train tracks.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after being hit by a train in Stockton Wednesday evening.

Few details surrounding the collision have been released at this time, but a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department confirmed the collision was a fatality.

It was reported on the tracks about one mile north of Alpine Avenue near the Calaveras River around 8 p.m.

Alpine Avenue at the tracks, just to the west of West Lane is closed at this time. Police are asking people to avoid the area as the rail road officials do their investigation.

