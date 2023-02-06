Stockton Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash

According to Stockton Police, the driver who hit and killed the pedestrian drove away from the scene.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Stockton early Saturday, Stockton Police say. Officers are searching for the driver involved in the crash.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Airport Way and Washington Street, according to police.

The pedestrian, described as an adult man, died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the car involved allegedly drove away from the scene.

Police are asking witnesses to call investigators at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a cash reward for information reported on the deadly crash.

