Busy stretch of road in Stockton closed until September for construction

The Pershing Avenue roadwork will add a sidewalk, expand the roadway, add bike lanes and improve storm drainage and water supply systems.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Construction on Pershing Avenue in Stockton will close the busy thoroughfare in both directions through a residential neighborhood for nearly five months.

The construction work is on both the northbound and southbound sides of Pershing Avenue between Meadow Avenue and Thornton Road. San Joaquin County officials estimate 12,000 commuters use the stretch of Pershing Avenue each day.

The closure of Pershing Avenue from Meadow to Thornton began May 2 and the roadway is not scheduled to reopen until the project is completed, which county officials hope will be by Sept. 30. While the construction area falls within the general outline of the city of Stockton, the neighborhood is considered a county pocket, meaning that San Joaquin County is responsible for roadwork and utilities in the area.

Officials with San Joaquin County say roadwork on the stretch of Pershing Avenue will include adding a sidewalk to the area, widening the road to include a two-way left turn lane, adding buffered bicycle lanes and install new storm drainage and water supply pipelines on Pershing Avenue north of Hammer Lane.

The county fixes roads partly using funding from Measure K, a half-cent sales tax passed by county voters in 1990. The measure will fund the Pershing Avenue construction.

During construction, detour signs and cones have blocked off the avenue directing drivers to use Hammer Lane, Pacific Avenue or Benjamin Holt Drive as alternatives. For residents within the construction zone, access to Pershing Avenue is available the entire duration of the construction project and the county says trash pickup and delivery of goods and services will still be allowed in the area.

County officials also say access to the nearly 50 driveways will still be maintained with limited interruptions.

Crews are scheduled to be on Pershing Avenue working on the project Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with occasional work on weekends, construction project officials say. While night work is not planned, and representatives with San Joaquin County say they will alert residents in advance of any construction work scheduled to take place at night.

Commuters or area residents with questions about the project are asked to call the project's hotline at 1-888-209-7697.

