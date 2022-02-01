x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

1 person injured during daytime shooting at a Stockton park

The Stockton Police Department has not released the condition of the victim.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has been injured after a daylight shooting at a downtown Stockton park. 

Stockton Police Department Public Information Officer, Joe Silva said a man was shot at Eden Park and transported by a friend to an area hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Crime scene tape blocked off the downtown park as evidence technicians and police detectives combed the area for evidence. 

Police have not released information on the condition of the victim or details on a motive or suspect. 

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Suspected killer of Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna identified

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

In Other News

Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna shot and killed | 11 p.m. update -- Jan. 31, 2022