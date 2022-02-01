1 person injured during daytime shooting at a Stockton park

The Stockton Police Department has not released the condition of the victim.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has been injured after a daylight shooting at a downtown Stockton park.

Stockton Police Department Public Information Officer, Joe Silva said a man was shot at Eden Park and transported by a friend to an area hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Crime scene tape blocked off the downtown park as evidence technicians and police detectives combed the area for evidence.

Police have not released information on the condition of the victim or details on a motive or suspect.

