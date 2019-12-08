STOCKTON, Calif. — Homicide investigators in Stockton are searching for the person responsible in a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 back in late May 2019.

The shooting happened on May 28 on northbound I-5, near Charter Way, around 9:30 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were initially called out to a crash in the area, but when they arrived they found the driver, identified as 21-year-old Robert Joe Renteria III, had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers found Robert Joe Renteria III shot to death inside a car on I-5 in Stockton back in late May 2019.

On Monday, investigators with the CHP Valley Division released a photo of a vehicle of interest in the crime. That vehicle is described as a gold of brown extended cab pickup, possibly a 2000-model Toyota Tacoma or Ford Ranger, that has a high center-mounted stop light above the rear window of the cab.

If you recognize the vehicle, or if you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 916-949-0600. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.

