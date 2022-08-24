Stockton Police release photos of suspect in attempted armed robbery at bank

The photos show a gun-wielding suspect moments before allegedly opening fire inside of a Stockton bank in March

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — For the first time and after five months of investigating, detectives with the Stockton Police Department released photos showing the suspected gunman who attempted to rob a Bank of America on Wilson Way in March.

The attempted bank robbery happened March 15 when an unknown suspect walked into the Bank of America in the 400 block of Wilson Way while holding a rifle, feet away from the city's Eastland Plaza shopping center.

Photos posted to the department's Facebook page Wednesday show the moments the suspect enters the Stockton bank around 1 p.m., crowded with customers and employees.

Officers say the suspect attempted to rob the bank and fired two rounds from his rifle directed at the bank's roof. The suspect then ran out of the bank without any money, according to police.

The attempted robbery led to simultaneous bomb squad and SWAT situations causing the bank and a radius around it to be shut down to the public.

SWAT team members brought out bank employees and customers one by one while a bomb squad deemed a suspicious device left near the scene, safe.

Detectives say a witness at the bank was able to take a picture of the suspect's car before he fled. The car has been described as a red Scion TC with gold accents and rims.

The witness was not able to record the license plate of the car, police said. During their investigation, detectives found additional videos of the suspect's car and of the suspect himself at other local businesses.

The Stockton Police Department is asking those with information on the case, or who may know the suspect, to call investigators.

Witnesses and people with information can call the police department at 209-937-7311 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity to tipsters and a potential reward for information.

SPD NEWS: WHO'S THAT WEDNESDAY? #StocktonCrimeStoppers Case# 22-8614 On March 15, 2022, an unknown suspect entered a... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Watch More Stockton News from ABC10: Stockton shooting: Family still seeks answer after deadly credit union shooting