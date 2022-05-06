Pixie Woods in Stockton is reopening for 68th year with new improvements

Stockton is hosting the grand reopening May 7 to present the great contributions made to improve the popular children’s park.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Pixie Woods amusement park is reopening for its 68th year with a community event to celebrate the family-fun tradition returning to Stockton.

The city of Stockton is hosting a grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, to showcase the improvements made to the popular children’s park.

The park is open on Saturdays and Sundays through May, Thursday through Sunday in June and July, then Saturday through Sunday beginning in August through October.

“This is an exciting weekend for us every single year,” Connie Cochran, Communications Manager for the city of Stockton, said. “It's exciting because generations of families have been going there and parents are bringing back kids to enjoy Pixie Woods.”

Nearly $3 million in funding for the much-needed improvements to Pixie Woods was approved by members of the city council on earlier this month. According to city documents, the improvements include repairs to the park's Vintage Pixie Carousel, which will remain closed until further notice following the park’s reopening. There is also a new ride being built to replace the Pirates' Lagoon that will be cleared out during construction.

In the meantime, kids can enjoy a variety of fun-themed play areas, attractions, snack stands and sculptures around the park.

Repair status updates can be followed on the Pixie Woods page of the city's website. In the weeks leading up to the event, dozens of community volunteers helped clean up the winter cobwebs out of the park.

General park admission is $5 and children under two are free. There are additional charges for rides. Other services made available include family memberships plans, birthday parties, holiday events and more.

“Multiple generations have gone there and it's a place that people hold near and to their hearts and a very important part of our community,” Cochran said.