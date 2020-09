San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials are asking people to stay away from the area of Roberts and Muller roads due to the plane crash.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A plane crashed about five miles away from the Stockton Metropolitan Airport on Saturday night, San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials said.

Plane crash in area of Roberts Rd and Muller Rd in Stockton. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/EBP8pZvzou — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) September 20, 2020