STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are searching for a drive-by shooting suspect who they say fired more than 20 rounds at a vehicle in Stockton, Sunday night.

A 28-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital following the shooting, but miraculously, a mother and 2-year-old baby inside the car were not hit.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in a neighborhood near E. Vine Street and N. F Street. The victims told police they noticed a car following them closely in the area. When they pulled over to see what was going on, they say the suspect opened fire.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a newer white 4-door sedan with a paper license plate. Police have not identified the victims, nor have they said what might have led up to the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Stockton Police at 209-468-4400.

